Xavier Rhodes is still limping, three days after spraining his ankle

Getty Images

After Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes exited Sunday’s win over the Jets, coach Mike Zimmer told reporters that Rhodes has a sprained ankle, and Zimmer said the injury isn’t a big deal. But Rhodes was spotted in the locker room with a wrap on his ankle and a noticeable limp.

Three days later, he’s still limping.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Rhodes continues to move with a limp. He nevertheless said he feels “great.”

Whether “great” is good enough to start on Sunday night against the Saints remains to be seen. The Vikings will need Rhodes if they hope to slow down a New Orleans receiving corps led by Michael Thomas.