A.J. Bouye out of practice Thursday

Getty Images

The Jaguars defense is trying to get its mojo back, but their attempt to do that on Sunday against the Eagles may have to unfold without the help of cornerback A.J. Bouye.

Bouye was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday after hurting his calf during the session and he was out of practice altogether on Thursday. That’s a step in the wrong direction, obviously, and it comes at a moment when the Jags have other injury concerns at the position.

D.J. Hayden has missed the last four games and remains out of practice with a toe injury. Tyler Patmon has also been out of practice both days this week due to a neck injury.

That leaves the Jaguars with three healthy corners to go with Jalen Ramsey and that group includes Dee Delaney, who was promoted from the practice squad on Thursday. Friday will bring injury designations for Sunday’s game in London, but it’s shaping up to be a thin group trying to slow down the Eagles passing game.