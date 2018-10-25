A.J. Bouye ruled out for Week Eight

Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye missed practice on Thursday after hurting his calf in Wednesday’s practice and he’ll remain out of action until at least Week 10.

The Jaguars announced on Thursday afternoon that Bouye will not be joining the team in London for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. Jacksonville will then have a bye week and return to action against the Colts on November 11, so Bouye will have an extended period to recover before missing a second game.

Cornerback Tyler Patmon will also be staying home due to a neck injury. D.J. Hayden will travel, but has been sidelined for several weeks by a toe injury so the Jaguars are shaping up to be pretty thin at the position against their NFC opponents.

Undrafted rookies Tre Herndon, Quenton Meeks and Dee Delaney join Jalen Ramsey as Jacksonville’s healthy options at corner. Delaney was just promoted from the practice squad while Herndon and Meeks have played two defensive snaps each.