A.J. Derby won’t play tonight

Getty Images

The Texans ruled out seven players Wednesday. The Dolphins ruled out three and listed tight end A.J. Derby as questionable.

Thus, the only suspense with the announcement of the teams’ inactives was the three other players from Miami and whether Derby would dress.

The Dolphins made cornerback Torry McTyer, defensive end Cameron Malveaux and offensive tackle Sam Young their final inactives, joining Derby on the list.

The team already had listed defensive end Charles Harris (calf), receiver Kenny Stills (groin) and quarterback Ryan Tannehill (right shoulder) as out.

The Texans won’t have safety Andre Hal (shoulder), receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring), cornerback Aaron Colvin (ankle), offensive lineman Zach Fulton (ankle), tight end Ryan Griffin (illness), inside linebacker Brian Peters (ankle) and cornerback Shareece Wright (shoulder/hand/groin).

Greg Mancz will start for Fulton at right guard.