Adam Vinatieri tests his groin injury by kicking in practice

The Colts worked out three kickers earlier this week, in case Adam Vinatieri wasn’t able to go this week.

They may not need them, after Vinatieri kicked in practice Thursday.

The elder kicker’s status is up in the air because of a groin strain, but he seemed positive.

“It’ll be easy to say ‘No’ if it’s not right,” Vinatieri said, via the team’s official website. “If I feel pretty good, we will keep going forward.”

It was clearly bothering him last week, as he missed two extra points, the first time in 23 years he did that.

If Vinatieri plays, he stands a chance to break a league record, as he’s five points short of Morten Andersen’s all-time scoring mark.