Are the Jaguars getting worn down?

Getty Images

So what’s wrong with the 2018 Jaguars?

Plenty of theories have been articulated in recent days. Here’s another: It’s possible that they’re getting physically worn down.

After a grueling training camp in 2017, the Jaguars played 16 regular-season games and three playoff games, culminating in an AFC title-game loss to the Patriots. Then came another grueling training camp. Now that they’re nearly halfway into the 2018 regular season, it’s possible that the grind is getting to them.

“This camp was definitely tougher,” cornerback A.J. Bouye told PFT Live last October. “A lot of conditioning, a lot of physical drills, especially with the pads on. . . . It kind of banged us up, but it got us ready for the season.”

From the intense camps to the regular season to the annual trips to London to three playoff games to the frustration and rancor that has erupted within the locker room (one source recently told PFT that defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has emerged as a loud and controversial figure) to the issues at the quarterback position, the rest of the league apparently has caught up with the Jaguars.

On Sunday morning, they’ll try to catch up with last year’s Super Bowl champions, who at 3-4 are equally desperate to remain relevant to the chase for the playoffs.