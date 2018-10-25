Bengals have team meeting to hit reset after loss

Getty Images

Usually when teams start having players-only meetings, it’s a sign things have gone terribly wrong.

But even though they just took (another) beating on national television, the Bengals insist it’s not a sign of panic.

Via Fletcher Page of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Bengals had a team meeting Monday morning, hours after returning from a 45-10 loss to the Chiefs.

“A few players got up and said things,” Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah said. “I think that’s good for the team. I think it’s good for the team to hear from the leaders and hear how we’re going to approach this week and how we’re going to approach this game. Ultimately how that’s going to lead to the success of our season.”

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick said it was important for the team’s veteran leaders to stand up, to remind players that they’re still 4-3.

“It ain’t broke, but there’s a couple cracks,” Kirkpatrick said. “You’ve got to fill in the cracks. To me, [players saying something] was good for the team, good for us. But we’ve got to respond to it. There’s no need for us to talk about it. We’ve got to respond to it. Guys got to do great at responding to it this week.”

A win this week against the Buccaneers would provide a significant lift, as there’s a tangible difference between being 5-3, and limping into their bye week at 4-4.