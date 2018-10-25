Broncos add quarterback Garrett Grayson to the practice squad

Getty Images

The Broncos will stick with two quarterbacks on the active roster for now. But they’ll have a third quarterback in the building.

Via multiple reports, the Broncos have added Garrett Grayson to the practice squad.

Grayson, a third-round pick of the Saints in 2015, played college football at Colorado State.

The 27-year-old also has spent time with the Falcons. He has no regular-season appearances.

Case Keenum continues to be the starter in Denver, with Kevin Hogan now the backup. The Broncos on Wednesday released backup Chad Kelly after he was arrested for first-degree criminal trespass.