Broncos promote receiver/returner Isaiah McKenzie from practice squad

The Denver Broncos promoted wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie from their practice squad on Thursday to fill the roster spot opened by the release of quarterback Chad Kelly.

McKenize was a fifth-round pick of the Broncos in 2017 and appeared in 11 games for the team a season ago. McKenzie caught four passes for 29 yards and had a rush for four yards, but most of his action came on special teams as a returner.

McKenzie had trouble hanging onto the football last season. He had six fumbles, losing two, which caused him to lose his job as the team’s punt returner in December. He had 21 punt returns for 183 yards and three kickoff returns for 50 yards last season.

Kelly was waived by the Broncos following an arrest in the early morning hours on Tuesday.