Browns sign Ray-Ray Armstrong

The Giants added a former member of the Browns to their active roster on Thursday when wide receiver Corey Coleman was promoted from the practice squad and the Browns have added a former Giant to their roster as well.

The team announced that they have signed linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong as a free agent. Armstrong was placed on injured reserve by the Giants last week after suffering a concussion and waived off of that list a couple of days ago.

Armstrong had 30 tackles and a forced fumble in 11 games for the Giants over the last two seasons. He’s also played with the Rams, Raiders and 49ers since entering the league in 2013.

The Browns waived linebacker Xavier Woodson-Luster to open a spot for Armstrong. He appeared in last week’s game on special teams.