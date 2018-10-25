Byron Leftwich plans to emulate Bruce Arians’ use of David Johnson

Getty Images

When head coach Steve Wilks installed Byron Leftwich as the Cardinals’ new offensive coordinator, one of the things he said was that he hoped Leftwich can help David Johnson rediscover his 2016 success.

Leftwich was on former Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians’ staff that season and he confirmed on Thursday that he plans to borrow from his former boss when he was asked how much he will take from Arians.

“Everything,” Leftwich said, via Kyle Odegard of the team’s website. “I sat shoulder-to-shoulder with B.A. every day I was here. There have been a lot of long nights sitting next to him, us nodding off together.”

Johnson averaged over 23 touches a game in 2016 and has been getting the ball just over 19 times a game this season, but the results have been far worse. He averaged over 5.6 yards per touch in 2016 and is below four yards a touch this year.

Boosting those totals will take more than just feeding Johnson the ball more often, but putting him in different spots in formations and finding ways to get him in space more often would be a decent starting point when it comes to ways to maximize his value to the offense.