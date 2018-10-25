Chiefs may also lead the league in celebrations

Getty Images

Nobody scores more points than the Chiefs, so it stands to reason that they have more creative touchdown celebrations.

And while he’s not much for histrionics, coach Andy Reid is fine with that, as long as they meet one requirement.

“I’m not getting to see everything until afterwards to its fullest,” Reid said, via Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star. “There is some creativity. As long as they stay within the rules, I’m all right with it.”

Of course, Reid’s a coach so he worries about everything, and added another condition.

“You have to know when to do those things because that clock is rolling,” Reid said. “If there’s a chance you’ve got to go for two and do something there, then you can’t do all that. You’ve got to stay in the moment and know what’s going on in the game.”

Reid often has to look back at film to see exactly what his players are doing after scores, and he has plenty to choose from.

Last week’s best might have been Tyreek Hill falling to the ground and left tackle Eric Fisher performing CPR, but they’re also there for the group dancing, as running back Kareem Hunt led them through a pair of elaborate routines last week. Hunt said a number of players work together on the dances (naming Travis Kelce and Chris Conley specifically).

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he didn’t get the memo last week, which was why he looked out of step.

“Or he just don’t got no rhythm,” Hunt said.

That might be the only time when they aren’t on the same page.