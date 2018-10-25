Chiefs offense is taking opponents the distance

Getty Images

Anyone who has watched football this year knows the Chiefs can stretch the field.

But according to one opponent, they stretched it beyond a half-marathon.

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. told Lindsay Jones of The Athletic that his Fitbit tracker he wears on game days showed he ran nearly 15 miles when he played against the Chiefs. He said he couldn’t remember a time when the tracker showed him at more than 11 miles.

“In that game, that was the worst I’ve ever felt,” Harris said. “Just physically, I was drained. I had no burst, I was just done.”

While it’s reasonable to wonder about the accuracy of Harris’ GPS unit (15 miles is 26,400 miles, and not even Patrick Mahomes can throw that far), it’s not taking it too far to say the Chiefs make people run more than others. They’re tied for first in the league at 6.9 yards per play.

After playing the Chiefs, the Broncos played at the Jets and were blown out (allowing 512 yards), and Harris couldn’t help seeing a correlation.

“I think there was,” Harris said. “We came out so flat and just didn’t play good. But then, we also played Monday night and had to travel east.”

Four of the six teams the Chiefs played gave up more than their average yardage the following week, so there appears to be something to the hangover that comes after chasing the Chiefs around.