Damon Harrison could play 17 regular-season games

The timing of the trade that sent receiver Amari Cooper from the Raiders to the Cowboys gave Cooper an extra bye. The timing of the trade that sent defensive tackle Damon Harrison from the Giants to the Lions will give Harrison no bye at all.

The Lions have had their bye and the Giants haven’t. Which means that Harrison has played seven games for New York, and that he’ll play up to 10 games for the Lions. That would expose Harrison to 17 total games.

There’s nothing in the CBA that addresses this dynamic. At a time when player health and safety has generated unprecedented concern, it’s a dynamic that should have been addressed. (And it possibly has been; we’re checking with both the league and the NFLPA for the existence of a letter agreement or any other deal that would protect Harrison and any other player against a 17-game season.)

Former Giants cornerback Eli Apple also faces the no-bye scenario, now that he has been traded to the Saints. Apple, however, missed two games due to injury. He’ll play no more than 15 games this year.