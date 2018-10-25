Darren Sproles, Sidney Jones won’t travel to London

Getty Images

The Eagles will head to London for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars without three members of the roster.

The team announced on Thursday afternoon that running back Darren Sproles, cornerback Sidney Jones and linebacker Nathan Gerry will all remain in Philadelphia this weekend. All three have been out of practice both days this week and have injuries that have kept them out of multiple games.

Sunday’s game will be the seventh that Sproles has missed with a hamstring injury. Jones is out for the second straight week with the same injury and Gerry is going to miss a third game with ankle and knee problems.

Safety Corey Graham and defensive end Derek Barnett were also listed as non-participants, although the team has already confirmed that Barnett will go on injured reserve and have shoulder surgery. Quarterback Carson Wentz went from a limited participant to a full one in a repeat of last week’s trajectory.