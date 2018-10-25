Dekoda Watson designated to return from IR

Getty Images

The 49ers have opened the window for linebacker Dekoda Watson to return from injured reserve, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.

Watson has practiced this week, giving the 49ers three weeks to add him to their active roster or he will revert to injured reserve. He and rookie safety Marcell Harris could return to the field as soon as the Week Nine game against the Raiders if they continue to progress.

The 49ers placed Watson on injured reserve the week of the season opener with a hamstring injury. He missed part of the preseason with a calf issue.

Watson, a seventh-round pick of the Bucs in 2010, played 14 games for the 49ers last season. He has appeared in 103 career games with the Bucs, Jaguars, Cowboys, Patriots, Broncos and 49ers.