Derek Anderson listed as limited in Bills practice

Getty Images

Bills coach Sean McDermott said before Thursday’s practice that running back LeSean McCoy would be a limited participant because he’s still in the concussion protocol.

McDermott didn’t say anything about another offensive starter earning the same designation, but the team’s injury report revealed that quarterback Derek Anderson also did less than a full workload. Anderson, who is listed with back and calf injuries, said after last Sunday’s loss to the Colts that he was dealing with aches and pains after his first game of the year.

“I don’t feel great right now,” Anderson said in his postgame press conference. “Not going to lie to you, I’m banged up, but that’s part of the game.”

The Bills have already announced that Anderson will start against the Patriots on Monday night as Josh Allen remains out with a right elbow injury and Nathan Peterman remains Nathan Peterman. Limiting Anderson now is likely designed to make sure he gets to Monday in condition to play, but we’ll see how things play out the next couple of days.