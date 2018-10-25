Dolphins traveled to Houston a day earlier than normal

Getty Images

The Giants and Cardinals, two of the worst teams in the NFL, are only home teams to lose Thursday night games this season.

With road teams only 2-5 in Thursday night games this season, the Dolphins opted to try something different.

Coach Adam Gase asked his players what would help, and they suggested traveling to Houston a day early. So the Dolphins played Sunday, practiced Monday and traveled to Houston on Tuesday. They held a walk-through in Houston on Wednesday.

“Just doing something different,” Gase said earlier this week, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “. . . We’re just trying to get our players all of the information throughout the week and have as many walkthroughs as possible and just keep talking and covering things all the way up to the game.”

The Dolphins are 7.5 underdogs tonight.

In a copy-cat league, though, if the Dolphins manage to pull the upset, expect some other Thursday night road teams to follow suit.