Eagles place Derek Barnett on IR, promote Chandon Sullivan

Getty Images

The Eagles announced they promoted cornerback Chandon Sullivan from the practice squad. He takes the place of defensive end Derek Barnett, whom the Eagles placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Sullivan, 22, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State in May. He received $51,000 in guaranteed money.

The Eagles waived him out of the preseason despite eight tackles and an interception in four games. They signed him back to their practice squad.

He was a four-year starters and three time All-Sun Belt performer at Georgia State, making 182 tackles, seven interceptions and 18 pass deflections.