Eli Apple says he’s happy to be with Saints after “wild 24 hours” following trade from Giants

Getty Images

Former New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple made it to New Orleans to join his new team following Tuesday’s traded from the Giants to the Saints.

The former first-round pick is getting a fresh start in New Orleans following a particularly rocky 2017 season in New York that saw him at odds with the franchise and teammates on multiple occasions. While the Giants weren’t anywhere close to sniffing postseason play this season after a 1-6 start to the year, the Saints are a team right in the thick of the playoff hunt and Apple could be a significant addition.

Apple said he’s excited to be with New Orleans after an eventful day of traveling to join his new team.

“It’s a lot of emotions, a wild 24 hours,” Apple said, via Rod Walker of the New Orleans Advocate. “I’m happy to be here and can’t wait to go to work.”

The Giants suspended Apple last year after a confrontation with an assistant coach and safety Landon Collins called him a cancer in a radio interview. Meanwhile, he was inconsistent on the field as well and saw his playing time cut at times due to his performances. However, he was drafted highly for a reason and the talent still exists if Apple can harness it. The upside is one of the reasons the Saints made the deal to grab a young cornerback and give him a change of scenery.

“It’s all about business,” Apple said of what he’s done to improve himself since the issues of last season. “Sticking to football and working as hard as I can, trying to work on my craft. That’s all you can do after last year: continue to learn and make sure you don’t make the same mistakes twice.”