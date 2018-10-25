Giants players say they aren’t throwing in the towel

Getty Images

The Giants’ offseason moves suggested they felt they could compete for a postseason spot during the 2018 season, but that notion proved to be well off the mark.

They’ve lost six of the seven games they’ve played this season and are now trading away starting players as they shift attention to a deeper rebuild of the roster than they were willing to undertake after going 3-13 last year. The deals involving defensive tackle Damon Harrison and cornerback Eli Apple may be followed by others, but the players still on hand said Wednesday that they aren’t giving up on the season.

“We’re not throwing in the towel at all, man. I honestly think that’s disrespectful to us players,” cornerback B.W. Webb said, via the New York Post. “We don’t go into any game thinking we’re just gonna throw it away. We fight every week, there are people out there playing for their families, their kids, for each other. It’s disrespectful when we hear that, somebody say we’re tanking or something like that.”

There may be little for the Giants to gain as a team this year, but the individual players have plenty at stake when it comes to earning jobs around the league in 2019. That might not lead the team to execute any better than they have so far this year, but it should keep the effort level from dropping to the same depths.