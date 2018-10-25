Giants promote Corey Coleman from practice squad

AP

The Giants filled a big roster spot with a big name. Or at least a former first-round pick.

Via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the Giants officially announced the trade of defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the Lions for a fifth round pick. To fill the roster spot, they promoted wide receiver Corey Coleman from their practice squad.

The former Browns No. 15 overall has pick has made the rounds, on his fourth team in three months.

He was traded from the Browns to the Bills in August, in exchange for a seventh-round pick.

After the Bills released him, the Patriots kicked the tires on him for a week, cut him, and added him back to their practice squad for nine days before cutting him again. The Giants signed him to the practice squad a week ago.