Giants sign Tony Lippett

Getty Images

The Giants traded cornerback Eli Apple to the Saints this week and they’ve added another corner to the roster as they prepare to face Washington this Sunday.

According to multiple reports, the team has signed former Dolphin Tony Lippett.

Lippett was a fifth-round pick since 2015 and has not played in a game since 2016. He tore his Achilles last summer and was cut as the Dolphins dropped to 53 players at the end of the summer this year.

He was a 13-game starter in 2016 and recorded 67 tackles and four interceptions. That work came under the tutelage of current Giants defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo as Anarumo had the same job in Miami from 2012-2017.

Janoris Jenkins, B.W. Webb, Antonio Hamilton, Grant Haley and Michael Jordan are also on hand at corner for the Giants.