Jaguars defense trying to get “aura and confidence” back

Getty Images

There’s been plenty of focus on the quarterback position in Jacksonville this week, but head coach Doug Marrone noted last Sunday and again on Wednesday that there’s more to the team’s three-game losing streak than the play of one player.

Members of the Jaguars defense agree with Marrone. While the unit still ranks near the top of the league in points and yards allowed, they’ve been less impressive against the run and have forced just five turnovers over the course of the season.

Safety Tashaun Gipson said that opposing offenses are more comfortable against the Jaguars than they were last year and believes “we’re not playing with that type of urgency, that type of anger, that type of aggression” that defined the team on their way to a division title.

“We used to take the field and there was just an aura and confidence,” Gipson said, via ESPN.com. “Not cockiness. An aura and a confidence and people mistake it for cockiness because of the type of guys that we have over here. Some guys are very vocal. But we’re not playing with that. And I think that’s what it comes down to.”

The defense isn’t going to be able to turn around the team’s fortunes on its own, but it’s hard to imagine the Jaguars season amounting to much if the unit isn’t in top form.