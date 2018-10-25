Jaguars place Donald Payne on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Jaguars have placed one of their special teams regulars on injured reserve.

While linebacker Donald Payne hasn’t seen many snaps on defense over the last two years, he’s been a staple in the kicking game. Payne has appeared in 20 games and made 14 tackles in his 339 special teams snaps, but a knee injury suffered against the Texans last weekend will keep him from building on those numbers.

Payne joined the Jags off of waivers last year. He initially signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Stetson.

The Jaguars filled his roster spot by promoting cornerback Dee Delaney, who had six tackles and an interception in four preseason games with the Jags.