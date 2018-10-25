Jamal Adams thought the Bears would be drafting him

Posted by Mike Florio on October 25, 2018, 12:14 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Jets made safety Jamal Adams the sixth pick in last year’s draft. He thought he’d go higher than that.

“I’m not even going to sugar coat it,” Adams said, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “I thought I was going to be a Chicago Bear. Everybody did. But it didn’t work out that way. And I landed in the best possible position.”

Adams still thought it could happen when the Bears moved from No. 3 to No. 2.

“Honestly, I did not know,” Adams said. “The cameras were on Mitch [Trubisky] and me. So, we did not know. The cameras were on both of us. We definitely didn’t know. No one got the call. The Commissioner made the pick. No one in the green room got a call. No one.”

Adams previously had gotten some calls from Bears G.M. Ryan Pace. Which made Adams think he’d be the pick.

“I was talking to Pace,” Adams said. “He’s from my area [in Texas].”

On Sunday, Adams gets a chance to show Pace and the Bears what could have been.

“I’m looking forward to this game,” Adams said. “Just know that. I’m definitely looking forward to it. . . . Listen, there’s no hard feelings. I was a top-six pick. But I remember everybody that was picked before me. And what team they went to.”

The five who went before Adams were Myles Garrett to the Browns, Trubisky to the Bears, Solomon Thomas to the 49ers, Leonard Fournette to the Jaguars, and Corey Davis to the Titans.

5 responses to “Jamal Adams thought the Bears would be drafting him

  1. Hard to blame Bears going QB over Safety. Garret to the Browns also has turned out well. I imagine the 49ers & Titans are wishing they took Adams over their picks – but it is still early.

  2. Trubisky was a reach at 2nd and the fact that they traded so many picks to go up one spot. They might as well picked Jamal Adams at 3rd.

  3. Too early to tell if Thomas is going to be the talent everyone hoped he would be, but Davis is looking way over drafted. That could be the fault of Mariota though. Trubisky was over drafted as well.

  4. There is not many cases where a team would move up to get a defensive player. Especially a safety. You have to give up far too much to move into the top 3 picks.

  5. Not knowing that Pace had a QB in mind because of his signing FA Mike Glennon, I had the Bears drafting S Jamal Adams. Pace is simply too smart for words. He unnecessarily wasted $17M on Glennon and two 3rd round picks to move up one spot for a QB who would have been there with his #3 pick. The fact that Mahomes had much more experience and was the most exciting QB in the draft was overlooked by Pace. I believe Mahomes had around 800 passing yards in one game two years ago. Now I will have to check that out. In the meantime, thank God that Trubisky is progressing nicely. No QB runs as smoothly as Trubisky!

