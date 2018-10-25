Jamal Adams thought the Bears would be drafting him

Getty Images

The Jets made safety Jamal Adams the sixth pick in last year’s draft. He thought he’d go higher than that.

“I’m not even going to sugar coat it,” Adams said, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “I thought I was going to be a Chicago Bear. Everybody did. But it didn’t work out that way. And I landed in the best possible position.”

Adams still thought it could happen when the Bears moved from No. 3 to No. 2.

“Honestly, I did not know,” Adams said. “The cameras were on Mitch [Trubisky] and me. So, we did not know. The cameras were on both of us. We definitely didn’t know. No one got the call. The Commissioner made the pick. No one in the green room got a call. No one.”

Adams previously had gotten some calls from Bears G.M. Ryan Pace. Which made Adams think he’d be the pick.

“I was talking to Pace,” Adams said. “He’s from my area [in Texas].”

On Sunday, Adams gets a chance to show Pace and the Bears what could have been.

“I’m looking forward to this game,” Adams said. “Just know that. I’m definitely looking forward to it. . . . Listen, there’s no hard feelings. I was a top-six pick. But I remember everybody that was picked before me. And what team they went to.”

The five who went before Adams were Myles Garrett to the Browns, Trubisky to the Bears, Solomon Thomas to the 49ers, Leonard Fournette to the Jaguars, and Corey Davis to the Titans.