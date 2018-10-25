Janoris Jenkins on possibility of trade: Business is business

Getty Images

With a 1-6 record and two players already traded, the feeling around the Giants is that there may be more deals to come before the October 30 trade deadline.

One of the players often mentioned as a candidate for a move is cornerback Janoris Jenkins. Cornerbacks are always in demand and moving him with two years left on his deal would free up some cap space for the team to use in other ways.

Jenkins was asked about the possibility of a trade when he met with the media on Thursday. He said he’s happy with the Giants, but has “no problem” if they should decide to send him packing.

“Business is business, baby,” Jenkins said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “Whatever they decide to do, that’s what they do. I can’t be mad at them. I can’t judge nobody. I can’t say nothing. If it happens it happens. I’m on to the next step.”

Jenkins is due what’s left of his $6.4 million salary for this year and has base salaries of $10.15 million in each of the next two seasons, but the upcoming years of the deal are not guaranteed.