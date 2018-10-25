Johnathan Joseph, Zach Cunningham questionable to return

Getty Images

The Texans lost their fifth cornerback of the season. They can hope Johnathan Joseph‘s absence is only temporary.

Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney accidentally rolled into the back of Joseph’s legs in the first quarter. He looked like he was immense pain while on the ground.

Joseph limped off and eventually headed to the locker room.

The Texans list him as questionable to return.

Houston already is without cornerbacks Kevin Johnson, Aaron Colvin, Kayvon Webster, Shareece Wright.

Kareem Jackson, a corner who had been playing safety, stayed down briefly after putting his shoulder into the legs of Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki with 12:59 remaining until halftime. There is no word on his injury yet, but the Texans currently have safeties playing corner as they are out of corners. Safety Natrell Jamerson replaced Joseph.

Inside linebacker Zach Cunningham is questionable to return after leaving for the locker room with a knee injury.