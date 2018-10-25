Josh Norman: Eric Reid’s comments “a slap in the face”

Getty Images

Josh Norman said Eric Reid has it all wrong. The Washington cornerback attempted to tell the Panthers safety that in the offseason and again in a phone call this week.

Reid, Norman said, didn’t return his multiple phone messages after declining an offer to meet face-to-face this offseason.

Norman took up for Malcolm Jenkins on Thursday, four days after Jenkins and Reid had a pregame shouting match that spilled over in Reid’s postgame comments ripping the Players Coalition.

“To hear Eric come out and do what he did, it’s almost like, wow, that was a slap in the face because Malcolm has been nothing but stand up in the Players Coalition,” Norman said Thursday, via JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. “Nothing but stand up, and everyone knows that.”

Reid called Jenkins a “sellout,” suggesting the Players Coalition’s acceptance of money from owners undercut the intent of Colin Kaepernick’s protests of police brutality and racial inequality. While making clear he supports Reid and Kaepernick fighting oppression in their own way, Norman doesn’t understand Reid lashing out at the Players Coalition, which Norman said is doing “real work” and “making true changes.”

“We’re all trying to go in the direction of helping people,” Norman said. “That is the main objective here. It’s not who gets this award; it’s not a parade here.”