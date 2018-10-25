Josh Norman: Eric Reid’s comments “a slap in the face”

Posted by Charean Williams on October 25, 2018, 5:17 PM EDT
Josh Norman said Eric Reid has it all wrong. The Washington cornerback attempted to tell the Panthers safety that in the offseason and again in a phone call this week.

Reid, Norman said, didn’t return his multiple phone messages after declining an offer to meet face-to-face this offseason.

Norman took up for Malcolm Jenkins on Thursday, four days after Jenkins and Reid had a pregame shouting match that spilled over in Reid’s postgame comments ripping the Players Coalition.

“To hear Eric come out and do what he did, it’s almost like, wow, that was a slap in the face because Malcolm has been nothing but stand up in the Players Coalition,” Norman said Thursday, via JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. “Nothing but stand up, and everyone knows that.”

Reid called Jenkins a “sellout,” suggesting the Players Coalition’s acceptance of money from owners undercut the intent of Colin Kaepernick’s protests of police brutality and racial inequality. While making clear he supports Reid and Kaepernick fighting oppression in their own way, Norman doesn’t understand Reid lashing out at the Players Coalition, which Norman said is doing “real work” and “making true changes.”

“We’re all trying to go in the direction of helping people,” Norman said. “That is the main objective here. It’s not who gets this award; it’s not a parade here.”

27 responses to “Josh Norman: Eric Reid’s comments “a slap in the face”

  1. For once, hats off to Josh Norman for defending Malcom Jenkins. Eric Reid is a punk who is one of those guys who hurls insults at anyone he doesn’t agree with.

  2. I really hope Eric Reid concentrates on FB. He has played in what 2 games and
    this is happening already?

  4. The message is lost when you have such terrible spokesmen. Black Lives Matter and similar causes needs a leader that has respect around the country like Lebron James. They blew it when they let Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid speak for everybody.

  8. Eric Reid is a scrub with no football future. If SJW David tepper didn’t buy the team he’d still be unemployed. Even the Panthers won’t resign him after his horrid play, though.

  9. nyneal says:
    October 25, 2018 at 5:23 pm
    Eric Reid is a punk who is one of those guys who hurls insults at anyone he doesn’t agree with.

    =========================

    Gee, that sure sounds familiar.

  14. This type of behavior is why he didn’t have a job up until now. If this type of thing continues, I can see him getting cut again in the near future. Theirs no room for personal attacks like this in the NFL. Especially not on someone like Jenkins, who is going out of his way to make a difference.

  15. Isn’t it safe to assume that Eric Reids backlash is an extension of how Kaepernick feels…?

    I find it hard to believe Kaepernick doesn’t agree with Eric Reid…afterall, they did sue the league together…

  18. Let’s face it…nothing will make Reid happy….nothing. I think what he did was classless. But, what else would you expect from Reid. I get the message. I just don’t agree with how he’s going about communicating it. Also, I’m tired of hearing about Reid. I can’t wait until he just goes away.

  19. If people actually dug deeper into the story they would find out Reid has a legit point about the money they got from the NFL. The NFL put huge stipulations on how the money could be used and where it came from.

    First, the NFL dictates how their money is used. The Coalition cannot decide what charities or causes they can use the cash.

    Second, none of the money form the NFL is “new money.” The NFL just reallocated funds already marked for other charities and gave it to the players instead. Not one new dollar was given to the coalition.

    There are many more points to this story but basically the coalition settled for bending a knee to the owners in order to save face and get the money.

    These are facts.

  20. Keeping Keap out of the meeting, and he then stop protesting after the owners give money thinking that was enough. Sorry I am with reid on this one

  23. Reid got robbed on the overturned interception call last week. There was no indisputable evidence that the ball touched the ground (or didn’t touch the ground) therefore the initial call on the field should have stood. Luckily the Panthers defense stepped up and won the game again 2 plays later.

  24. Not bad comments from Norman and really silly comments from Reid in the first place. What has ER done other than kneel and file suits. Jenkins has a long history of working with groups, sacrificing time and energy to forward causes for his community. His efforts to discuss and implement change will have far great impacts than those that yell, fight, argue and berate. He really has hurt himself and his cause/s by acting like this to what should be considered a partner in his quest.

  25. derekleblanc says:
    October 25, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    Keeping Keap out of the meeting, and he then stop protesting after the owners give money thinking that was enough. Sorry I am with reid on this one

    —–

    This seems pretty short sited, Jenkins didn’t wear pig socks and a Castro shirt or better yet miss his US right to vote in the name of his cause.
    Jenkins met with people of influence and got results. He stopped protesting while on the clock but to my knowledge got funding for groups, still advocates and still gives his own time for all his causes. I find his efforts much more appealing and genuine then ER’s or CK for that matter. Fact is Jenkins and a few others got a seat at the table with the owners and got results. ER got in a fight with another man of color who supports similar interests and ER chose to berate him thereafter. Talk about not being that bright. If he didn’t agree he could have said that but all he could do was call him down, same old same old. This is why Jenkin’s still has a job and is well respected by his team and other players in the league. He’ll continue to get my support as well as he does it the right way…..I’m not a SJW either or lib, change is required in all walks of life and being respectful and open to all sides is what gets result. More bees with honey MR ER.

