Justin Tucker: I missed a kick, I’ll probably make a lot more

Getty Images

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker isn’t letting something out of the ordinary take him out of his routine.

Tucker missed an extra point for the first time in his career later in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s 24-23 loss to the Saints and said after the game that he will “try to make the best out of a bad situation.” The approach to that has been to watch tape of the kick, which is something he’s always done, and “treat this week like we treat every week.”

Tucker said he won’t forget the kick and noted that he still thinks about kicks from his rookie season from time to time. He said he has learned how to both embrace and suppress those memories because they “will not be pertinent” to his next kick.

“As simply as I can put it, I missed a kick,” Tucker said, via the team’s website. “We’re probably going to make a lot more. In fact, I know we will. I’ll leave it at that.”

That next kick is likely to come in Carolina this weekend and Tucker’s history says chances are pretty good that he’ll make it.