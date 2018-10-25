K.J. Wright has insurance policy to guard against major injury

Getty Images

K.J. Wright returns to action this week realizing just how much he loves football. The Seahawks linebacker said he felt a twinge in his knee during a shuffle drill before the third preseason game.

His first thought was of his contract situation. Wright is in the final year of a four-year extension he signed in December 2014, making a $7.2 million base salary this season.

“When I got hurt it did cross my mind like ‘damn, this is the worst timing,'” Wright said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “But when you get hurt and you miss some ball, all you care about is football, and the contract stuff will handle itself. I just want to play. The money is the money. Whatever. I just want to play ball, be out there with my guys, and just do what I love. Football is first and that stuff will handle itself.’’

Wright, 29, had arthroscopic surgery in August that was not expected to keep him out long, but he had a setback a few weeks later and missed the first six games.

Wright revealed Thursday he has an insurance policy to guard against major injury.

“I’m going to play it out, and once free agency comes, we’ll see what happens,’’ Wright said.