Lamar Miller has no regrets about leaving Miami

Getty Images

Lamar Miller played his high school football at Miami Killian High School. He spent his college career at the University of Miami. The Dolphins drafted him in the fourth round in 2012, and he played the first four years of his NFL career in his hometown.

Tonight, he will play against the Dolphins for the first time in his seven seasons.

“I know some of the guys,” Miller said, via Deepi Sidhu of the team website. “Throughout the whole offseason, I trained with the majority of the guys that played with the Dolphins, so it’s good to play against some of my friends and my hometown.”

Miller, in his third season with the Texans, is coming off his first 100-yard game of the season. He has a team-best 371 yards and a touchdown on 95 carries in six games this season.

The Dolphins offered him a contract when he was a free agent in 2016, but Miller chose to sign with Houston.

“I just felt like Houston, at the time, was a winning organization,” Miller said. “They would give me an opportunity to showcase my skillset, which I don’t regret anything. I love it here in Houston.”