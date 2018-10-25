Lamar Miller’s 58-yard run sets up Jordan Thomas’ second TD

AP

Lamar Miller has his second consecutive 100-yard game. That’s the first time he’s done that since Oct. 25, 2015, when he had 14 carries for 175 yards and a touchdown against the Texans in his final season with the Dolphins after running for 113 the previous week.

Miller, who had 22 carries for 100 yards Sunday against Jacksonville, has 12 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown. His 58-yard run on the second play from scrimmage in the second half set up a Texans’ touchdown.

Miller was pushed out at the 9-yard line. The Texans had a second-down touchdown from Deshuan Watson to running back Tyler Ervin negated by an ineligible lineman downfield on Greg Mancz. Watson completed passes of 4 and 8 yards to get the Texans to the 2-yard line, where, on fourth down, Watson scrambled until he found Jordan Thomas in the end zone.

It was Thomas’ second touchdown of the game, giving Houston a 21-10 lead.