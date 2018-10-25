LeSean McCoy practicing, remains in concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Bills don’t play until Monday night, which gives running back LeSean McCoy an extra day to clear the concussion protocol before they face the Patriots.

McCoy’s made some progress on that front. He remains in the concussion protocol, but is taking part in Thursday’s practice on a limited basis.

Assuming his on-field work doesn’t result in a recurrence of symptoms, McCoy will be in line to step up his work on Friday and Saturday in hopes of getting the green light to play.

McCoy only had two carries before getting hurt last weekend and he’s run 63 times for 244 yards overall this season. Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy would be Buffalo’s backs if he isn’t able to play against New England.