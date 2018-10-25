Lions cut Sylvester Williams with Damon Harrison trade official

Getty Images

The Lions have corrected a free agency mistake with a trade that they hope bolsters their defensive line.

Sylvester Williams, who signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract this offseason, has been released after the Lions officially acquired fellow defensive tackle Damon Harrison in a trade with the Giants.

The Williams deal has to be a disappointment for the Lions, who gave him a $2 million signing bonus, $100,000 workout bonus and $1.4 million guaranteed base salary. Williams played in all six games this year and started four, but he was a disappointment as the Lions’ run defense faltered.

Harrison should be an upgrade, though a more expensive upgrade. He’s owed $4.1 million for the rest of this year, then $7 million if the Lions keep him around in 2019 and $9.25 million if he’s still there in 2020.

The Lions believe they’re in playoff contention, and that shoring up their run defense will be worth the cost. Williams now becomes a free agent.