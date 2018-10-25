Matt Nagy on Bears defense: You get concerned, but we’re not panicking

Getty Images

The Bears allowed 65 points over the first four weeks of the season, but they have not been as successful in the two games since their bye week.

They’ve allowed 69 points to the Dolphins and Patriots in back-to-back losses. Not all of those points have come against the defense, but there have been enough issues for that unit that head coach Matt Nagy fielded questions about his confidence level during Thursday’s press conference.

“You get concerned, but it’s not a panic,” Nagy said.

One obvious difference the last two weeks has been the health of Khalil Mack. Mack hurt his ankle against the Dolphins and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said on Thursday that Mack’s been “affected by it” since then. Fangio also said that the injury didn’t change his approach against the Patriots and called attempts to link the defensive downturn to the injury “a crutch.”

The Bears continue their run of AFC East games with the Jets and Bills the next two weeks and they should offer chances for the defense to get back on track for a second half that includes five divisional matchups.