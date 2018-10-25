Ndamukong Suh fully practices, one day after not practicing

Getty Images

The Rams’ injury report for Wednesday revealed that defensive tackle Ndamukong Such didn’t practice, due to a knee injury. On Thursday, Suh fully participated.

Coach Sean McVay explained the situation to reporters on Thursday.

“He just had a little bit of swelling in his knee, but he’s a guy that takes great care of himself,” McVay said. “We don’t expect that to be anything that lingers into the game. But with guys like him and with [Michael] Brockers as well, we want to just be smart with them, trust the way they feel and understanding especially how we practiced yesterday, they really weren’t missing much. It was just more of a projection that if we had truly practiced, they would miss that. Both those guys are feeling good and we expect them to go today.”

Brockers was limited in practice on Thursday with a shoulder injury after not practicing in Wednesday’s walk-through.

The only other injured Ram is receiver Cooper Kupp, who continues to miss practice with a knee injury and is considered to be week to week. He’ll receive an official injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Packers on Friday; McVay said on Wednesday the Kupp is doubtful.