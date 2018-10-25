Obi Melifonwu visiting Cowboys

Getty Images

Safety Obi Melifonwu was a second-round pick just last year, so some scout or scouts saw something in him for the Raiders to draft him that high. The Cowboys were intrigued enough to take a look-see of their own.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Melifonwu is visiting the Cowboys.

Dallas, of course, has sought to upgrade its safety position since the offseason with on-again, off-again trade talks with the Seahawks about Earl Thomas before he went on injured reserve.

Melifonwu has had his share of injuries in two seasons. He was injured during an Aug. 6 practice and placed on injured reserve. The Raiders waived him off injured reserve earlier this week with Melifonwu now presumably healthy.

He started only one game as a rookie and played just four other games last season. Melifonwu first dealt with a knee problem and then a hip injury landed him on injured reserve in 2017. His injury this summer was reported as a lower-body ailment.