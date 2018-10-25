Officials aid Dolphins’ touchdown drive

AP

On the same day word leaked that the NFL has fired one of its officials for a blown call, the officials in Thursday night’s game are off to a rough start.

They botched enforcement of a penalty on the opening kickoff before getting it corrected, perhaps with some help from New York, and they missed an obvious tripping call on Houston.

But the most egregious so far came on a Dolphins’ field-goal attempt.

Jason Sanders kicked a 42-yard field goal on fourth-and-one from the Houston 24. But officials penalized Texans defensive end Joel Heath for hitting long snapper John Denney in the head and neck area. Replays showed Heath made shoulder-to-shoulder contact and FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira agreed it was not a foul.

Nonetheless, the penalty gave the Dolphins a first down.

They scored on the next play with Kenyan Drake running 12 yards to the end zone for a 7-0 lead for Miami.

Ex-Dolphin Lamar Miller answered with a 2-yard touchdown run with 31 seconds remaining in the first quarter to tie the game. The Texans went 75 yards in nine plays.