Other Raiders defended Derek Carr

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Raiders tight end Lee Smith‘s voice resonated most loudly in connection with the controversy sparked by an item in TheAthletic.com regarding the relationship between quarterback Derek Carr and his teammates. Other of Carr’s teammates had similar sentiments, even if they weren’t expressed quite as strongly.

“He’s the leader of this team,” receiver Jordy Nelson said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Derek’s done everything he can throughout the week to prepare and go out and play well. I think any quarterback in this league, to be honest with you, probably gets too much credit when they win and too much blame when they lose. . . . We have all of the faith in him. . . . He’s been the same guy I’ve seen since day one that I’ve been here.”

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin chimed in as well, but far less forcefully than Smith did.

“We definitely don’t sense that,” Melvin said of the report that the relationship between Carr and his teammates is fractured. “He’s a big part of this team. . . . We all got his back. We know he’s playing hard for each and every one of us.”

Coach Jon Gruden dismissed the report of discord between Derek Carr and other Raiders as the product of a “phantom” source. Still, there are 49 other players beyond Carr and the three who spoke out on Wednesday. It’s impossible at this point to say that the report from TheAthletic.com was fabricated or otherwise incorrect.