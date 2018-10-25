Packers expect Geronimo Allison, Randall Cobb to play this weekend

Getty Images

The Packers are set to be back at full strength at wide receiver this weekend.

Geronimo Allison and Randall Cobb were practicing in the days leading up to the team’s Week Six game against the 49ers, but wound up being scratched because of hamstring injuries. The bye week gave them more time to heal, they’ve continued to practice this week and head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that they’ll take the next step against the Rams.

“I think those guys look like they’re ready,” McCarthy said, via the team’s website. “There’s another threshold the training room will push them through, but I don’t have high concern. Those guys are on course to play.”

Cobb has missed three games while Allison has been out for the last two. That’s left the Packers to rely on three rookies behind Davante Adams, but Aaron Rodgers will have a more experienced group with him in Los Angeles.