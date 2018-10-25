Packers expect Geronimo Allison, Randall Cobb to play this weekend

Posted by Josh Alper on October 25, 2018, 12:32 PM EDT
The Packers are set to be back at full strength at wide receiver this weekend.

Geronimo Allison and Randall Cobb were practicing in the days leading up to the team’s Week Six game against the 49ers, but wound up being scratched because of hamstring injuries. The bye week gave them more time to heal, they’ve continued to practice this week and head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that they’ll take the next step against the Rams.

“I think those guys look like they’re ready,” McCarthy said, via the team’s website. “There’s another threshold the training room will push them through, but I don’t have high concern. Those guys are on course to play.”

Cobb has missed three games while Allison has been out for the last two. That’s left the Packers to rely on three rookies behind Davante Adams, but Aaron Rodgers will have a more experienced group with him in Los Angeles.

6 responses to “Packers expect Geronimo Allison, Randall Cobb to play this weekend

  2. Good news, I’m positive they’ll get their yards and catches. Sure, it’ll be in garbage time as LA is in prevent D up by 42 points, but they’ll get their yards and catches nonetheless.

  3. aarons444 says:
    October 25, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    Cobb will only hinder the development of the ESB and MVS.
    ___________________

    Unless you are the Giants, raiders, or cardinals, now is not the time to worry as much about developing “project” rookies,

    Besides, while seeing fewer snaps may hurt. Having Cobb or any of the other two in a 4 WR set will create potential mismatches (and with success confidence) which the Packers will need take advantage of if they are going to have a chance to win.

  5. I know there are some Randall Cobb haters here, but he was missed and having he and G-Mo back is nothing but a positive.

    Aaron said he also feels better about the depth at WR as MVS and EQ have made him “proud” with their growth.

    This is a tough game this week. No doubt. A lot of talk about the offenses, but I think the Packers D will decide this game. Let’s see what happens.

    As Mike Pettine said about the D:

    “There is no better time better time to prove it than now”

    Let’s do this!✊👏

  6. As a Vikings fan, I don’t agree with those in the media that see this as a one-sided contest…the Vikings were able to move the ball against the Rams and lost primarily because the defense was not playing well at that time…I am a firm believer in the premise that “it’s not who you play but when you play them.”…do not get me wrong, I have a ton of respect for the Rams but I don’t think that they are the dominant team that some are saying and I expect the Packers to move the ball against them…if, and it is a big if, the Packers defense can slow the Rams offense, I expect a close game

