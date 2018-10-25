Pat Bowlen’s brother seeks to remove trustees

Getty Images

Bill Bowlen, the brother of Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, seeks to remove Richard Slivka, Mary Kelly and Josiah Ellis as trustees of Pat Bowlen. He asked a Colorado District Court on Thursday to appoint an independent party to serve as conservator of Pat Bowlen’s estate.

Bill Bowlen alleges that the agents of Pat Bowlen have failed “to uphold Pat Bowlen’s wishes and act in the best interest of Pat Bowlen, his family and the Broncos.”

“I am a huge fan of the Broncos, and have been for decades,” Bill Bowlen said in a press release. “Unfortunately, over the past 15 years, I’ve noticed that the operation of the Broncos has deteriorated, while my brother’s health has worsened. I have real concerns with these trustees, their conduct and how they got to the positions they are in. They have little or no accountability to anybody but themselves. They have not complied with the rules of the NFL and I am uncomfortable with the way they have handled my brother’s affairs. I know what his wishes were, and these individuals are definitely not following them.”

Bill Bowlen said he believes that Pat Bowlen, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, did not fully understand the nature of the documents he signed that made major changes to his estate planning. Bill Bowlen said he does not stand to gain financially from the petition.

He supports Pat Bowlen’s daughter, Beth Bowlen Wallace, in her desire to run the Broncos. The three trustees of the Pat Bowlen Trust have said Wallace is “not capable or qualified at this time.”

Brittany Bowlen, Beth Bowlen’s 28-year-old half-sister, recently said she has aspirations of running the team one day.

The Broncos released a statement from Dan Reilly, attorney for the Pat Bowlen Trust on Thursday night: “We have not seen this lawsuit and first learned of it through a media report tonight. Although we are currently reviewing this matter, we are aware that the counsel submitting this complaint on behalf of Bill Bowlen is the same one that has been representing Beth Bowlen Wallace. The trustees will continue to execute Pat Bowlen’s long-standing succession plan for the Denver Broncos in compliance with all NFL ownership policies.”