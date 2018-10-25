Pete Carroll: Damon Harrison should feel free taking his time getting to Detroit

Getty Images

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said new Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison should feel free to take his time reporting to Detroit following his trade from the New York Giants on Wednesday.

Carroll’s team is set to face the Lions this Sunday and Carroll wanted to make it clear he would be totally OK with Harrison waiting until the weekend before reporting to his new squad.

“I was hoping he’s going to take his time getting there,” Carroll told Detroit reporters, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Maybe even drive or something, get there on Saturday or whatever. That’s the best thing that’ll happen for us, if he arrives maybe on Saturday.”

Harrison was brought in to help the Lions shore up a porous run defense that is allowing 139.3 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 30th in the league. The 5.3 yards per rush allowed ranks dead last. Meanwhile, Harrison is one of the top interior run defenders in the NFL.

“There’s not much you can do with that guy. He’s really a monster in there and the running game, yes, but he also causes problems in the pass game,” Carroll said.

The Lions have 21 sacks through six games, which ranks tied for fourth most in the NFL. Only the Baltimore Ravens (27), Denver Broncos (22) and Pittsburgh Steelers (22) have more sacks, though the Ravens and Broncos have each played one more game than the Lions. If they can get their run defense to make significant strides, Detroit might find itself with a pretty solid defense the second half of the season.

Carroll would be fine if they waited until after Sunday to begin that transformation.