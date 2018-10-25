PFT’s Week Eight picks

Posted by Mike Florio on October 25, 2018, 11:41 AM EDT
Nearly halfway through the season, the 2018 picks competition is tightening up.

Through seven weeks, I’m clinging to a three-game lead over MDS. The Dallas-Washington outcome gave him a 10-4 mark for the season, and it dropped me to 9-5.

For the year, I’m at 65-42. MDS, now only three games back, has a 62-45 mark.

Then there are the best bets, where we can do a lot better. This week’s video is attached to this post. Last week, I was 1-2 and MDS came in at 0-2-1.

For the year, I’m 10-10-1 and MDS is 6-13-2.

The Week Eight picks, with four disagreements, are just a scroll away.

Dolphins at Texans

MDS’s take: The Brock Osweiler Revenge Game should be interesting, with Osweiler playing better than anyone expected and Deshaun Watson playing through broken ribs. This will be a close one, but the Texans will pull it out in the end.

MDS’s pick: Texans 24, Dolphins 23.

Florio’s take: They’ll never admit it, but the Texans defense surely can’t wait for a chance to knock Brock Osweiler into the next decade.

Florio’s pick: Texans 27, Dolphins 17.

Eagles at Jaguars

MDS’s take: London gets a game that looked good on paper when the schedule came out, but doesn’t look so good right now. I think the Eagles are closer to righting the ship than the Jaguars are.

MDS’s pick: Eagles 24, Jaguars 10.

Florio’s take: It was a Super Bowl preview when it was scheduled. It’s now a potential elimination game. The Eagles have shown more recently than the home-away-from-home team.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 24, Jaguars 16.

Broncos at Chiefs

MDS’s take: This was a very good game when the teams met in Denver, but I just don’t think the Broncos can keep it close at Arrowhead.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 31, Broncos 17.

Florio’s take: Vance Joseph returns to the hot seat after the Chiefs launch a boat race.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 42, Broncos 17.

Browns at Steelers

MDS’s take: This one won’t end in another tie. I don’t think.

MDS’s pick: Steelers 28, Browns 20.

Florio’s take: The Steelers are putting it together, and the Browns are watching it come apart. Cleveland is still competitive, but the Browns are a year away from becoming contenders.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 30, Browns 21.

Washington at Giants

MDS’s take: Washington is first in the NFC East, and the Giants are giving up on their season. This is an easy one.

MDS’s pick: Washington 24, Giants 13.

Florio’s take: It’s time to take Washington seriously as a contender to win the NFC East.

Florio’s pick: Washington 20, Giants 17.

Seahawks at Lions

MDS’s take: I picked the Lions in Week One and I was way off as they got blown out by the Jets. Since then I’ve been betting against the Lions all season, so of course they’ve gone 5-0 against the spread since that ugly game in Week One. Now I’m going to pick them, so watch them lose.

MDS’s pick: Lions 27, Seahawks 20.

Florio’s take: Rested and ready to do justice to the memory of Paul Allen, the Seahawks keep the Lions from getting above .500, for now.

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 27, Lions 24.

Buccaneers at Bengals

MDS’s take: The Bengals are a better team than they showed against the Chiefs. They’ll show that this week.

MDS’s pick: Bengals 27, Buccaneers 20.

Florio’s take: The home teams get back on track, at least for a week, as old friends Marvin Lewis and Dirk Koetter get together. (Maybe Marvin will hire Dirk next year.)

Florio’s pick: Bengals 30, Buccaneers 23.

Jets at Bears

MDS’s take: The Bears’ ferocious pass rush has gone silent the last two weeks, but I think they’re going to give Sam Darnold a tough game on Sunday.

MDS’s pick: Bears 20, Jets 17.

Florio’s take: The push to the playoffs begins for a team that should be better than 3-3, but that should be happy to have won that many so far.

Florio’s pick: Bears 31, Jets 20.

Ravens at Panthers

MDS’s take: The Ravens are coming off a heartbreaking loss, the Panthers are coming off a thrilling win. These things tend to even out over time.

MDS’s pick: Ravens 21, Panthers 20.

Florio’s take: It’s one of the best games of the week, and the home team is somehow the underdog. It shouldn’t be. 

Florio’s pick: Panthers 23, Ravens 20.

Colts at Raiders

MDS’s take: I don’t think much of either of these teams, but the Colts at least seem to want to win, while the Raiders seem to want to get ready for next year’s draft.

MDS’s pick: Colts 27, Raiders 16.

Florio’s take: The Colts are rising, the Raiders are reeling. And the folks in Oakland won’t shed many tears when the divorce finally comes.

Florio’s pick: Colts 27, Raiders 13.

49ers at Cardinals

MDS’s take: These are two of the worst teams in the league, but the Cardinals’ defense is decent, and they’re playing at home, so I’ll go with Arizona.

MDS’s pick: Cardinals 12, 49ers 10.

Florio’s take: Arizona upended the 49ers in Santa Clara. The 49ers return the favor against a Cardinals team that is going nowhere fast.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 23, Cardinals 21.

Packers at Rams

MDS’s take: The Rams just keep chugging along, and while I don’t think they’ll go 16-0, I don’t think this is the week that the 0 will go.

MDS’s pick: Rams 28, Packers 20.

Florio’s take: But for the presence of Aaron Rodgers, this one could get really ugly. It will instead simply be regular ugly.

Florio’s pick: Rams 29, Packers 10.

Saints at Vikings

MDS’s take: This should be a fun one, with Drew Brees leading the Saints to a big conference road win.

MDS’s pick: Saints 20, Vikings 17.

Florio’s take: The Vikings continue to have the number of the team that foiled one of Minnesota’s best shots at a Super Bowl since 1976. The Saints will outplay the Vikings (like they did in January), but the Vikings will find a way to score at least one more point (like they did in January).

Florio’s pick: Vikings 34, Saints 31.

Patriots at Bills

MDS’s take: The Bills’ offense is a bad joke, no matter who’s at quarterback. This game will be a blowout by halftime, and the Patriots will take their foot off the gas in the second half.

MDS’s pick: Patriots 30, Bills 13.

Florio’s take: The only unanswered question for this one is whether the Booger mobile will get in the way of the flying dildos.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 42, Bills 13. 

26 responses to “PFT’s Week Eight picks

  1. Patriots at Bills

    MDS’s take: The Bills’ offense is a bad joke, no matter who’s at quarterback. This game will be a blowout by halftime, and the Patriots will take their foot off the gas in the second half.
    ——————————————–
    Unfortunately the defense has become a joke as well……McDermott has lost the locker room……”Trust the Process”….smh!!!

  3. Vikings vs Saints not even gonna be close. Kirk, Theilen and Diggs will torch those DBs all day long. It’s gonna be hard for Saints to catch up. Our offense is better. Watch.

  4. Florio’s take: The only unanswered question for this one is whether the Booger mobile will get in the way of the flying dildos.

    Florio’s pick: Patriots 42, Bills 13.

    ————-

    One of the funniest things I’ve ever read here.

  8. Bengals over Bucs – The Bengals are competing for 1st place in their division… Since the Bucs switched to JW they haven’t played even close to their 1st 2 games, Plus he will throw 2+ more ints and fumble a few times.. (think about this: AFCs historically worst team {Browns} and NFCs historically worst team {Bucs} played last week and tied}

    Ravens over Panthers – Ravens have a strong defense and the Panthers have had slow starts… If they start slow this game, the Panthers won’t come back against this defense.

    Saints over Vikings – The Saints seem to be 1 of the most explosive teams this year and the Vikings have underwhelmed this year… Likely 1 of the better match ups this weekend but Saints outscore Vikings in the end..

  9. Saints absolutely did not outplay the Vikings last year. Absurd. Vikings shot themselves in the foot the second half and Saints took advantage. Period. Offensive talent seems equal but the Vikings will separate themselves with a vastly superior defense.

    31-24 Vikings

  10. war27 says:

    October 25, 2018 at 11:52 am

    Florio’s comment about the Bill/Pat’s…A+ sir.

    ___________________

    That cracked me up…I don’t know how ESPN somehow thought “the Booger mobile” would add spice to the broadcast.

  11. codylaws says:

    October 25, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Vikings vs Saints not even gonna be close. Kirk, Theilen and Diggs will torch those DBs all day long. It’s gonna be hard for Saints to catch up. Our offense is better. Watch.

    The same Vikings team that was crushed by the Bills and a rookie QB at home.

  12. This is a tough matchup for the Vikings right now. Nicked up secondary. Likely a limited Griffen, if he plays, to go along with a DLine that’s also light on bodies. Brees on fire. Is Reiff back and can they run the ball? Seems like a Saints victory on paper.

  13. Patriots 38 Bills 13 the defense will force a lot of turnovers, Edelman will probably gash the defense, and James White will run rough shot over that defense. Texans 20 Dolphins 17 Clowney is going to get to Osweiler a lot and Lamar Miller will do enough to kill the clock. Rams 45 Packers 21 the Pack has no defense and Rodgers is going to get hit a lot.

  14. bradygirl12 says:
    October 25, 2018 at 12:03 pm
    war27 says:

    October 25, 2018 at 11:52 am

    Florio’s comment about the Bill/Pat’s…A+ sir.

    ___________________

    That cracked me up…I don’t know how ESPN somehow thought “the Booger mobile” would add spice to the broadcast.
    ———————————————
    It’ll add spice if he gets hit in the back of the head by a flying dildo. Or one lands in his lap.

  15. I wonder what the over/under will be for Barney fans still whining about a BountyGate that took place almost 10 years ago and almost nobody cares about anymore?

    That post game thread will be filled with tears about an almost non-event that has absolutely no bearing on this weekend’s game. (With one or two complaints saved for the officiating.)
    As they struggle to come to grips with a 34-13 loss.

  16. Florio’s take: The only unanswered question for this one is whether the Booger mobile will get in the way of the flying dildos.

    LMFAO! Thank you Florio for giving me a good laugh for today

  17. “Florio’s take: The only unanswered question for this one is whether the Booger mobile will get in the way of the flying dildos.”
    —-
    I’m usually not a fan of childish nicknames for teams, but that is a fantastic description of the Pats.

  18. bradygirl12 says:
    October 25, 2018 at 12:03 pm
    war27 says:

    October 25, 2018 at 11:52 am

    Florio’s comment about the Bill/Pat’s…A+ sir.

    ___________________

    That cracked me up…I don’t know how ESPN somehow thought “the Booger mobile” would add spice to the broadcast.

    Truth be told I am mildly hoping they have a table on the monsterity so Bills fans will get the urge hurdle themselves through it and hopefully destroy it

  19. Saints at Vikings

    NHP’s take: This should be a fun one but since Kirk Cousins can’t beat teams with winning records this game goes to the Saints. Sorry Vikings fans.

    NHP’s pick: Saints 30, Vikings 28.

  20. I am a Redskin fan and I would have picked the Giants to win. Not because of all the Redskin injuries, but because the Giants have their backs against the wall and have nothing to lose. I see them calling some wild plays and finding success.

  21. Texans’ Watson is fragile and is a monumental bust just like his former ACC buddy Jameis Winston.

    Osweiler SHOULD look to light up the Texans.
    The Texans have NEVER put talent around their QB (Carr, Schaub, Osweiler, or Watson) and THAT is why they fail.
    But in Watsons’ case, he is THE most fragile QB in the NFL. So in his case, it is a combo of Watsons’ inability to stay healthy and the Texans terrible drafting of OFF players.

  23. codylaws says:
    October 25, 2018 at 11:53 am
    Vikings vs Saints not even gonna be close. Kirk, Theilen and Diggs will torch those DBs all day long. It’s gonna be hard for Saints to catch up. Our offense is better. Watch.

    —-

    I don’t think it’ll be the Vikings blowing them out. They haven’t done that really this season. This is going to come down to who performs better, Brees or Cousins. I think Brees will take advantage of the young Vikings secondary.

  24. Thielen and Diggs lit up the Saints defense with Bradford in game one. Thielen and Diggs bailed out Keenum in the playoffs by catching most of the poorly thrown floating footballs. I’m guessing it will be more like game one with Cousins throwing darts.

  25. dvdman123 says:
    October 25, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    codylaws says:

    October 25, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Vikings vs Saints not even gonna be close. Kirk, Theilen and Diggs will torch those DBs all day long. It’s gonna be hard for Saints to catch up. Our offense is better. Watch.

    The same Vikings team that was crushed by the Bills and a rookie QB at home.
    ——————————————————————————–
    or the same saints team that gave up 48 points to the bucs an their back QB at home

  26. dryzzt23 says:
    October 25, 2018 at 12:24 pm
    Texans’ Watson is fragile and is a monumental bust just like his former ACC buddy Jameis Winston.

    Osweiler SHOULD look to light up the Texans.
    The Texans have NEVER put talent around their QB (Carr, Schaub, Osweiler, or Watson) and THAT is why they fail.
    But in Watsons’ case, he is THE most fragile QB in the NFL. So in his case, it is a combo of Watsons’ inability to stay healthy and the Texans terrible drafting of OFF players.
    ———————————————

    Sam Bradford on line 2 would like a word.

