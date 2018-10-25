Richard Sherman expects to remain in San Francisco after trade deadline

Getty Images

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman could help a contender. At 1-6 and without their starting quarterback for the rest of the season, the 49ers are not that.

But Sherman said the 49ers “haven’t reached out to my agent.”

Sherman, of course, serves as his own agent, so he drew the expected laughter.

In all seriousness, though, Sherman said he expects to remain in San Francisco and a part of the future of the 49ers after next week’s trade deadline has passed.

He signed a three-year deal worth up to $39.15 million with the 49ers in the offseason.

“They’ve said since I came here I’m a part of the future plans, at least the next couple years, and that’s the way I’ve seen it,” Sherman said, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group.

In five games, Sherman has eight tackles and two pass breakups.