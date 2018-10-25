Rob Gronkowski practicing on Thursday

Getty Images

The Patriots got a big offensive piece back on the practice field Thursday.

According to multiple reports from the portion of practice open to the media, tight end Rob Gronkowski is on the field and going through drills. Gronkowski did not play in Week Seven because of a back injury and didn’t take part in practice on Wednesday.

There was no injury report issued for that practice and Thursday’s report will shed light on Gronkowski’s participation level. The fact that he’s able to work would seem to be a good sign for his chances of playing against Buffalo on Monday.

On the flip side, running back Sony Michel is not on the practice field. Michel avoided structural damage when he hurt his knee against the Bears, but the recovery timeline was described as week to week so it may be a stretch for him to face Buffalo.