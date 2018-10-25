Robby Anderson remains out of practice for Jets

Getty Images

New Jets wide receiver Rishard Matthews may be in line for a pretty good-sized role in his first week with the team.

Jets coach Todd Bowles announced on Thursday that Quincy Enunwa will miss his second straight game due to an ankle injury. Robby Anderson is also dealing with an ankle injury and he sat out practice on Thursday after also missing Wednesday’s session.

That leaves the Jets with Jermaine Kearse, Andre Roberts, Charone Peake and Deontay Burnett as healthy receivers who have seen time for the team this year. Unless Anderson’s status takes a major turn for the better, Matthews will likely join that group against the Bears.

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson and center Spencer Long were also out of practice for the Jets on Thursday. Safety Marcus Maye and cornerback Buster Skrine, who both missed last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, were limited.