Sam Shields excited to face Packers for first time

Getty Images

Sam Shields has spent a lot of time trying to thwart Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ passes, but the result of those efforts never factored into the score of games.

That will change this Sunday. Shields joined the Rams this season after missing all but one game of the last two seasons while recovering from concussions and the cornerback will face his former team for the first time.

“I miss those guys,” Shields said, via the Orange County Register. “I can’t wait. It’s going to be great to see them, and I love them and all that, but when game time comes, it’s definitely going to be that. I’m going to be excited.”

Given what Shields went through, it’s little surprise that his friends and former teammates in Green Bay feel the same way. Head coach Mike McCarthy, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, linebacker Clay Matthews and others said this week, via The Athletic, that they are happy to see Shields back even if he’s now trying to beat them on the field.