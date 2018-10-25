Texans lead Dolphins 14-10 at halftime

AP

A controversial replay ruling at the end the first half saved the Dolphins from being down 21-10 at halftime. Instead, they trail only 14-10.

Josh Keyes hit Brock Osweiler‘s arm as the Dolphins quarterback was trying to bring the ball back down and tuck it. The ball went backward and Natrell Jamerson returned it for what was ruled a 19-yard touchdown on the field with 24 seconds remaining. But Al Riveron, the league’s head of officiating, ruled it an incomplete pass after a booth review.

It was an appropriate ending of the first half for an officiating crew having a bad night. Osweiler can relate.

The Texans have not treated him kindly in his return to Houston.

Osweiler has taken a sack, thrown an interception and nearly thrown another interception or two. He has completed 13 of 23 passes for 122 yards.

Texans rookie safety Justin Reid had the pick of Osweiler and nearly took it to the house. His 21-yard return to the Houston 16 set up Jordan Thomas‘ 13-yard touchdown catch from Deshaun Watson two plays later.

Watson has completed 7 of 10 passes for 74 yards. Lamar Miller has 10 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown against his former team.

But Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has played the part of the game’s star thus far. He has a sack — his eighth of the season — two tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

Kenyan Drake has seven carries for 44 yards and a touchdown for the Dolphins.