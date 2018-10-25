Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills are preparing to retire Thurman Thomas’ 34, a number which has a unique history.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase might just be unlucky.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick won’t let his players overlook the Bills.

The Jets were without seven starters in practice yesterday.

Ravens K Justin Tucker is ready to get back to his normal routine.

More than 20 percent of the Bengals roster didn’t practice yesterday.

The Browns are making do in the secondary while they wait for starters to heal.

Steelers S Morgan Burnett returned to full practice.

Texans S Justin Reid is catching on quickly.

The Colts don’t appear to be making any moves at the trade deadline.

Jaguars QB Blake Bortles is getting all the normal starter reps in practice.

Titans WR Tajae Sharpe is coming off a career day.

The Broncos are trying to block out trade rumors.

The Chiefs are adapting on the fly on the offensive line.

The Chargers are waiting on word on their kicking game (imagine that).

The Raiders got healthier over the bye, but G Kelechi Osemele is still out.

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence isn’t keeping tabs on other pass-rushers.

More talk of the Giants tanking (though honestly, how would you tell the difference?).

The Eagles continue to practice short at RB.

Washington QB Alex Smith and his receivers are still working on timing.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky is learning when to run and when not to.

The Lions are “super excited” about the trade for DT Damon Harrison.

The Packers are working on a plan to slow down Rams DT Aaron Donald (good luck).

The Vikings are getting good value from some late draft picks.

The Falcons are scrambling for some OL depth.

Panthers DE Julius Peppers took another trip for his hurricane relief efforts.

New Saints CB Eli Apple is excited for his fresh start.

Buccaneers rookie DT Vita Vea is building up his workload.

There’s still plenty of trade chatter around the Cardinals.

The Rams are trying to work on specific areas of their offense.

The 49ers are close to getting some WR help back.

The return of LB K.J. Wright should help other Seahawks as well.